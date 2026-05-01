Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7s: A look at the history of a rivalry

It’s fitting that Philadelphia and Boston are facing off in a Game 7 on Sunday — no two franchises have faced each other more Game 7s than these two. This will be the ninth time in a rivalry that dates back to 1959.

It’s not just head-to-head, these teams are in a lot of Game 7s, period. The Celtics have the most Game 7 wins all-time (27) while the 76ers have the most Game 7 losses (12).

Sunday will be a record ninth Game 7 between these franchises, with Boston leading 6-2 heading into this season. Here’s a quick look at the history of these games.

1959 Eastern Conference Finals

How long ago was this? It was the year the Barbie Doll was first released, and Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” first hit theaters. It was so long ago that the 76ers were the Syracuse Nationals.

Boston came from eight down at the half to win 130-125, behind 18 points and 32 rebounds from Bill Russell, while Bob Cousy had 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

1965 Eastern Conference Finals

This game is legendary among Celtics faithful.

Boston was up one with five seconds left, but Philadelphia was inbounding the ball and had a chance. Celtics Hall of Famer John Havlicek deflected the inbounds pass, leading famed Celtics radio announcer Johnny Most to yell, “Havlicek stole the ball! Havlicek stole the ball!”

“Havlicek stole the ball! It’s all over!”



Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals, on this date 55 years ago. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/StQxhUullC — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 16, 2020

Boston ran out the clock after that for the 110-109 win.

Talk about a stat line in a loss: The 76ers’ Wilt Chamberlain had 30 points and 32 rebounds on the night.

1968 Eastern Conference Finals

This series has echoes of this season, but with the roles reversed.

That season, 62-win Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed and took a commanding 3-1 series lead (despite dropping the first game at home). Then Boston stormed back to win the next two, forcing a Game 7 in Philadelphia. Under the bright lights, the 76ers struggled and shot just 35.2% (and just 55.6% on free throws), while Boston got a triple-double from Bill Russell (12 points, 26 rebounds and 10 blocks) and got the win, 100-96.

1977 East Semi-Finals

Boston had forced a Game 7 against No. 1-seeded Philadelphia, but on the biggest stage, it was a 76ers reserve that stole the show — World B. Free scored 27 points to lead Philadelphia.

The 76ers also got 14 points and eight rebounds from their first-year player, Julius Erving. The 76ers advanced to the NBA Finals that season (where they lost to Bill Walton’s Trail Blazers; the 76ers returned to the Finals the next year and swept the Lakers).

1981 Eastern Conference Finals

This was the series where the legend of Larry Bird’s Celtics really started to grow.

Boston and Philadelphia had been the two best teams in the league this season (both with 62 wins), but in the playoffs it looked like the 76ers were going to dominate, up 3-1 in the series, and they led by 10 points at halftime of Game 5. Boston won and forced a Game 6. There, the 76ers were up 17 at one point, only to have the Celtics storm back and force a Game 7. In that final game, Bird had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and he hit the game-winner to give Boston the 91-90 win.

The Celtics went on to win the NBA title that season.

1982 Eastern Conference Finals

This was the chance for Philadelphia’s revenge from the year before. Just like the season before, the 76ers got up 3-1 in the series only to have Boston storm back and force a Game 7. However, this time, in the Boston Garden, it was all Philly that day, behind 34 points and six assists from Andrew Toney, with Julius Erving adding 29 points.

How this series applies to 2026: This is the only time that Philadelphia has ever won a Game 7 on the road, and the last time the 76ers beat the Celtics in a playoff series, period.

2012 East Semi-Finals

In the playoffs of a lockout-shortened season, these teams met for the first time in a decade and played their first Game 7 in 20 years. Boston pulled away in the fourth quarter behind a triple-double from Rajon Rondo (18 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) while Kevin Garnett added 18 points and 13 boards.

2023 East Semi-Finals

Philadelphia fans will remember this as a series that never should have gotten to a Game 7 — once again, Philadelphia led 3-1 in the series and, in this case, led entering the fourth quarter of Game 6 at home, yet could not close it out.

Boston fans will remember this as Jayson Tatum’s 51-point game — the most ever scored in a Game 7.

THE JAYSON TATUM GAME 🗣️



51 PTS (Game 7 NBA record)

13 REB

5 AST

6 3PM



Celtics advance to the ECF ‼️#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/Y8UT8jC1lV — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

Behind him, the Celtics pulled away in the second and third quarters, cruising to a 112-88 win at home.

