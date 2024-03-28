Philadelphia fans heartily boo James Harden in his return

Everyone knew this was coming. Last week, when the 76ers came to Los Angeles and faced the Clippers at Crypto.com, the crowd was at least one-third Philly fans (probably closer to 40%) and they chanted “red blend” at Harden, mocking his line of wines.

When he got to Philadephia proper, Sixers fans let Harden hear it.

The Philly crowd lets James Harden hear it 😤 pic.twitter.com/zgYPT89DdB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 27, 2024

Harden forced his way out of Philadelphia last summer in an ugly way after not getting a large contract extension he felt he was promised when he took less to allow the 76ers to build out the team. Harden called 76ers GM Daryl Morey a “liar” but eventually got his way and was traded to the Clippers.

All of that, understandably, didn’t go over well with 76ers fans.

Philly thrived without Harden as Tyrese Maxey stepped up to an All-Star level and Joel Embiid had another MVP-level season when healthy. The hope in Philadelphia is that Embiid is back before the playoffs — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the 76ers expect him back before that — and with him, they can make a run, although due to his absence, they may have to try and do that out of the play-in.

Harden and the Clippers thrived for a stretch, going 28-7 before the All-Star break and looking like a threat to Denver in the West. However, since the All-Star break they have played without urgency, looked a little old and tired, and their execution has fallen off while other teams out West are starting to peak. It hasn’t looked good for Los Angeles.

Harden will be a free agent this summer. He hopes to re-sign with the Clippers, and that is largely expected around the league, but there could be other suitors.

Just not Philadelphia.