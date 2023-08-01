 Skip navigation
Phoenix Suns drop new look Icon, Association uniforms for next season

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 1, 2023 10:54 AM
Suns jersey booker

With a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns enter next season.

They have already changed their look, unveiling new-look Nike Icon and Association uniforms for next season.

Here’s how the Suns describe the new look:

The Icon and Association Edition jerseys feature a streaking sunburst with an embroidered Suns wordmark above stitched drop shadow numbers. As an ode to the past, the shorts feature an asymmetrical design with the Phoenix wordmark and a continuation of the jersey’s streaking pattern. The team’s primary icon logo is centered on the beltline.

Suns new jersey

I like them. Plenty of Association and Icon jerseys get too far away from what teams have with already good designs, but this is more of an update of the look and it’s sharp.

If the new-look Suns play up to these unis on the court, watch out.

