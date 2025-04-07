Portland signs general manager Joe Cronin to extension

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Previews
Tiger Woods to design short course at historic Augusta muni

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_leinew_postgamereacs_250407.jpg
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Previews
Tiger Woods to design short course at historic Augusta muni

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_leinew_postgamereacs_250407.jpg
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Portland signs general manager Joe Cronin to extension

  
Published April 7, 2025 05:07 PM

Portland has a promising young roster, including Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingan. The Trail Blazers have looked like a team coming together of late, going 7-6 in their last 13 with a top-10 defense since the All-Star break, laying a foundation for a leap forward next season.

The man who assembled that roster, general manager Joe Cronin, was rewarded with a contract extension, Portland announced Monday.

“Joe has demonstrated leadership and vision during his time as general manager, and I’m excited to see him continue building the foundation for a long-term, winning team,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Portland Trail Blazers. “We are all thrilled with the team’s forward momentum and excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball.”

“My vision is to have a competitive roster with the potential for sustained success, while creating a culture that helps all our players, coaches and staff thrive,” Cronin said in a statement.

While details of general manager contracts are not public, Cronin’s contract extension takes him through the summer of 2028, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Cronin has reshaped the Portland roster since trading Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, bringing in young players and developing them under coach Chauncey Billups, a core that has started to show its potential in recent months. Portland will head into this year’s lottery with the ninth-best odds at the No. 1 pick (and a 76% chance they will end up with the No. 9 or 10 pick).

Billups becomes the next big decision point in Portland. Just a few months ago the expectation was that Portland and Billups would mutually agree to part ways when the season ended. However, with Portland’s stark improvement in recent months, the tone of the conversation has changed, something Marc Stein reported. Billups’ contract has a team option for next season, he’s going to want an extension, not for the team to just pick up the option and find himself in another lame duck year. Does Cronin want to tie himself to Billups for multiple years, or does he want to bring in someone new? If Portland just wants to pick up the extension for a year, does Billups think the grass is greener elsewhere (like Phoenix — Suns owner Mat Ishbia loves his Detroit/Michigan guys)? It’s a decision point both sides need to agree upon that will help shape the franchise’s future.

Whoever ends up as the coach, we know Cronin will be the GM.

Mentions
POR_Avdija_Deni.jpg Deni Avdija POR_Camara_Toumani.jpg Toumani Camara POR_Henderson_Scoot.jpg Scoot Henderson POR_Sharpe_Shaedon.jpg Shaedon Sharpe Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers