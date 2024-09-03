 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

flag_1920_presidentscup19_international.jpg
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 International team
2022 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir adds Canadians with picks for Royal Montreal
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark for ROY? Yes. Better question: Caitlin Clark for First Team All-WNBA?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_unsexyplayers_240903__988979.jpg
‘Unsexy’ players who fantasy managers should watch
nbc_ffhh_chickenplayers_240903.jpg
Berry details his top 10 ‘chicken’ players
nbc_ffhh_preseasonstories_240903.jpg
Preseason storylines the Happy Hour crew is buying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

flag_1920_presidentscup19_international.jpg
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 International team
2022 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir adds Canadians with picks for Royal Montreal
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark for ROY? Yes. Better question: Caitlin Clark for First Team All-WNBA?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_unsexyplayers_240903__988979.jpg
‘Unsexy’ players who fantasy managers should watch
nbc_ffhh_chickenplayers_240903.jpg
Berry details his top 10 ‘chicken’ players
nbc_ffhh_preseasonstories_240903.jpg
Preseason storylines the Happy Hour crew is buying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rajon Rondo pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge, avoids jail time

  
Published September 3, 2024 12:20 PM
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Rajon Rondoattends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo avoided jail time with a plea deal related to an unlawful possession of a gun charge in Indiana.

Rondo pled guilty to misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm and was given probation as part of the deal, reports WDRB in Indiana.

As part of a plea bargain, charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were dismissed. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was suspended. Rondo was also credited for two days of time served, and put on probation for 180 days.

The case had been delayed while a similar case to Rondo’s was challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court — Rondo had argued that a federal law prohibiting gun ownership because of a domestic violence restraining order was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ruled (8-1) that the law does not violate the US Constitution’s Second Amendment.

With that, the central part of Rondo’s case was dropped and a plea deal was reached, according to the report.

Rajon Rondo, the two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has been out of the NBA since 2022. In his 16-year NBA career, Rondo averaged 9.8 points and 7.8 assists a game, made one All-NBA Team (2012), four All-Defensive teams, and led the league in assists for three seasons.

Mentions
Rajon-Rondo.jpg Rajon Rondo