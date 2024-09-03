Rajon Rondo pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge, avoids jail time

Former NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo avoided jail time with a plea deal related to an unlawful possession of a gun charge in Indiana.

Rondo pled guilty to misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm and was given probation as part of the deal, reports WDRB in Indiana.

As part of a plea bargain, charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were dismissed. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was suspended. Rondo was also credited for two days of time served, and put on probation for 180 days.

The case had been delayed while a similar case to Rondo’s was challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court — Rondo had argued that a federal law prohibiting gun ownership because of a domestic violence restraining order was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ruled (8-1) that the law does not violate the US Constitution’s Second Amendment.

With that, the central part of Rondo’s case was dropped and a plea deal was reached, according to the report.

Rajon Rondo, the two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has been out of the NBA since 2022. In his 16-year NBA career, Rondo averaged 9.8 points and 7.8 assists a game, made one All-NBA Team (2012), four All-Defensive teams, and led the league in assists for three seasons.