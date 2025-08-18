Raptors extend contract of general manager Bobby Webster, making him head of basketball operations

The Toronto Raptors have done what was expected and extended the contract of general manager Bobby Webster, making him the unquestioned head of basketball operations, while not formally hiring a president to replace Masai Ujiri.

“Going through this comprehensive process this summer and meeting with external candidates played a critical role in arriving at this decision as it made clear that we already have the right person leading the Raptors in-house,” Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. “When we weighed the many considerations, including roster construction, team culture and competitive landscape, it made perfect sense to officially hand the team to Bobby and give him the time and support to allow his plan to develop.

“After spending time together this summer in Las Vegas, I was very impressed by Bobby’s leadership style, his rapport with the players and staff, his reputation with his peers across the league and — especially and importantly — his vision for the Raptors. This team is his, now, to lead and I know we all look forward to what comes next.”

Not hiring a president to replace Ujiri is not a surprise, MLSE has shrunk or eliminated the president role with other sports organizations it owns, such as the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

With Webster taking charge, don’t expect changes from how the Raptors have been building their roster — he has been the general manager for the Raptors for nine years and has been with the team for the 13 years that Ujiri was head of basketball operations. Webster helped build the championship roster of 2019 as well as this current one, which has a fair amount of talent — Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl — but questions about fit and balance.

Giving Webster this expanded role suggests the firing of Ujiri was not about wins and losses on the court, if so, the franchise would have shaken things up. There have been reports out of Canada about long-running friction between Ujiri and Edward Rogers, the executive chair of the MLSE board of directors, which could have led to Ujiri’s ouster.

For Raptors fans, outside of losing the strong and positive voice of Ujiri, not much changes with the team. Whether that is a good thing is a different conversation.

