Report: Clippers, Paul George “apart” on contract extension

The conventional wisdom around the league is Steve Ballmer is keeping the band together as the Clippers move into a new building next season, and league sources expect that to happen. Kawhi Leonard already has signed a three-year, $149.7 million extension to stay, James Harden will be re-signed this summer (he can’t be extended now because of the length of his deal), and Russell Westbrook has a player option but the sides can find ground if he opts out.

That leaves Paul George, who has a $48.8 million player option for next season and could choose to become a free agent, although he has said previously his “goal” is to reach terms of an extension with the Clippers and stay in Los Angeles. Rumors of Philadelphia’s interest are strong and persist, while George and the Clippers remain “apart” on a deal ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective Podcast (hat tip Bleacher Report).

“But it’s now been three months, give or take, and there’s been no agreement on Paul George and the word in the NBA is that they’re apart. It’s not like, let’s have a big problem. They’re apart...

“I think the league believes that Paul George wants to remain a Clipper, and there would be concern in the league about recruiting Paul George — especially if you had to give away players to open up space. ...My informed speculation is that, eventually, Paul will agree to a deal with the Clippers. It may not be for the full max, but it may be for more than what the Clippers have been offering.”

Leonard took a below-market discount to stay home with the Clippers, being in Los Angeles means that much to him. It means a lot to all of the Clippers core. “We’re representing L.A. All of us grew up around the city and the area, were tied to it, and want to rep it,” George told NBC Sports during All-Star weekend. “This is Los Angeles basketball, we feel a real pride in showing that.”

It’s also a business and George wants to get paid, he is unquestionably seeking a max deal. The Clippers — facing a massive tax bill — would like that number to be a little less. It’s a balancing act. League sources have told NBC Sports the same thing Windhorst has heard, eventually he is expected to re-sign with the Clippers, the 76ers genuine interest makes for good leverage. Nothing is certain until his signature is on a contract, but George likes playing with this group and sees championship potential.

“All four of us are at sort of the same place in our career, we’re seeing things the same way,” George told NBC Sports about the Clippers core four. “We’ve made money, we’ve gotten the accolades and awards, now we’re focused on one thing, the same thing.

“We all just want to win.”

And get one more big payday.

