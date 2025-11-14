Report: Teams interested in possible Domantas Sabonis trade

While predicting what the Kings’ front office and ownership will do is a futile mission, there is logic to their trying to trade away their veterans at the trade deadline. Sacramento is a 3-9 team — one that is frustrating its coach — with a promising young player in Keegan Murray and an intriguing rookie in Nique Clifford, but not much else to build around. The Kings control their own draft pick this season, so trading away their veterans to focus on the future makes sense.

There is interest around the league in center Domantas Sabonis, Sam Amick of The Athletic said on SacTown Sports (hat tip Real GM).

“So, as it relates to Sabonis, my understanding is there are at least a few teams that have raised their hand to say, ‘Yeah, he’s somebody we’d want to talk about.’ I’ve said it on your show before — I don’t have that sort of information about Zach (LaVine).”

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star and All-NBA selection in 2023 and 2024, is averaging 15.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season, although his efficiency has fallen off sharply, including his shooting just 17.6% from 3-point range. He is a good passer and just 29 years old; teams may think that if they get him in their system, Sabonis will return to form.

That said, Sabonis is making $42.3 million this season and is owed $94.1 million over the two seasons after this one. If a team is going to take him on, they are going to have to want him. Just matching that salary will mean giving up a player of value.

LaVine, 30, is averaging 23.9 points a game and shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc this season, but is more ball dominant than Sabonis. LaVine is making $47.5 million this season with a player option for $48.9 million next season (he would be extension eligible this summer). Considering how difficult the Bulls found it to find a LaVine trade before the deal with the Kings last February (part of a three-team trade involving De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio), it may be asking a lot to expect the Kings to find a deal.

Don’t be surprised if Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan and Doug McDermott also come up in trade rumors.