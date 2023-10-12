 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for ‘reckless’ hit to Theis’ groin

  
Published October 12, 2023 07:01 PM
Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets looks on prior to the preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center on October 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The first game checks for NBA players have yet to drop and already Dillon Brooks is in the hole.

The NBA has fined Brooks $25,000 for “recklessly making contact with Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin area,” the league announced. That is the league’s polite way of saying Brooks was fined — and ejected at the time — for hitting the Pacers’ Daniel Theis in the place a man least wants to be hit.

Part of the reason for the fine is Brooks is a repeat offender of this kind of thing. The most recent and best-known of these incidents was when he was ejected from Game 3 of the Grizzlies playoff series against the Lakers last season for hitting LeBron James in the groin.

We’ll see if Brooks can get through the rest of the preseason without getting fined.

