Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for ‘reckless’ hit to Theis’ groin

The first game checks for NBA players have yet to drop and already Dillon Brooks is in the hole.

The NBA has fined Brooks $25,000 for “recklessly making contact with Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin area,” the league announced. That is the league’s polite way of saying Brooks was fined — and ejected at the time — for hitting the Pacers’ Daniel Theis in the place a man least wants to be hit.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Rockets' preseason game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qWt0RwQBzA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

Part of the reason for the fine is Brooks is a repeat offender of this kind of thing. The most recent and best-known of these incidents was when he was ejected from Game 3 of the Grizzlies playoff series against the Lakers last season for hitting LeBron James in the groin.

We’ll see if Brooks can get through the rest of the preseason without getting fined.

