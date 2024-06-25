 Skip navigation
Top News

Sacramento aggressively looking to add to roster; De’Aaron Fox waiting to see how it plays out

  
Published June 25, 2024 07:57 AM
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings

Apr 14, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and guard De’Aaron Fox (5) walk on the court during a break in the action against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s always about the money.

It’s wise to remember that truth as NBA free agency and trade season are upon us—this is a business, and the players have a limited earning window. For example, the latest report about the Sacramento Kings has been spun to say De’Aaron Fox wants to sit back and see how the Kings’ roster tweaking goes on, and maybe he’ll sign in a year from now. Here is the report from Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Fox’s future looms in the background too, as league sources say the All-Star guard has decided not to sign an extension this year, in part, because he wants to see how the roster takes shape for the long-haul. Fox, who has two seasons left on his current deal, wants to win at the highest level and could also qualify for a significantly larger max if he makes All-NBA.

Notice that last sentence — it’s all about the money. Fox is waiting because it’s the smart financial move for a 26-year-old player entering his prime as the salary cap starts to spike, one who got All-NBA votes last season.

Fox unquestionably also wants to see the roster improved, too. The Athletic story talks about two players the Kings are potentially targeting in trades this summer: The Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma and the Bulls’ Zach LaVine. The writers note the Kings were close to a trade for Kuzma when he was with the Lakers and they almost dealt for Buddy Hield (instead the Lakers pivoted and traded for Russell Westbrook, swinging Kuzma to Washington).

Ever since, McNair and the Kings have maintained a varying level of interest in trading for Kuzma, which has picked back up to some degree this summer. Kuzma has an appealing contract. He is under control for the next three seasons at an affordable and declining rate: $23.5 million, $21.4 million, $19.4 million, attached to a trade kicker that would add $3 million each season unless Kuzma waives it.

He remains a name to watch for the Kings heading into the week. Zach LaVine has been rumored, and league sources confirm Sacramento has some level of interest, but he would arrive with a tricky contract situation. LaVine has three years and $137.8 left on his current deal, a perhaps unpalatable number considering the Kings’ growing financial picture.

The Bulls have heard that from several teams they want a sweetener to take on LaVine.

The Kings tried continuity a season ago and the West moved past them. Expect an aggressive Sacramento offseason as the Kings look to upgrade the roster.

That will make Fox happy, but it will always be about the money.