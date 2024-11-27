 Skip navigation
Same old story in Philadelphia with Paul George and Joel Embiid out again against Houston

  
Published November 26, 2024 07:44 PM
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bill Streicher/Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss a third straight game with left knee injuries on Wednesday night against Houston.

George is out with a left knee bone bruise and Embiid will miss another game with swelling in his left knee.

The Sixers also said six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry (hip strain) will sit out against Houston.

With Embiid and George out for most of the year, the 76ers are just 3-13, ahead of only Washington in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ve all kind of looked in the mirror and faced what we’re up against,” George said at 76ers practice in Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday. “No one has said this is over. No one is doubting we can’t make a push.”

The All-Star trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey have played only one game together this season for just over a combined 6 minutes.

George has played in just eight of 16 games; Embiid only four.

A nine-time All-Star, George was a partial participant in practice Wednesday. The Sixers also said Caleb Martin, who signed a four-year, $32-million free-agent deal, did not practice and was questionable for Wednesday with hip soreness.

“I saw something that we played 6 or 7 minutes together and we’re 16 games in,” George said. “It’s challenging. You look at the guys that came here for that reason of playing alongside myself, Joel and Tyrese. We’re asking them to do a lot in the absence of us.”

The 76ers committed more than $400 million in salary to Maxey and George early in free agency and then signed Embiid to a $193 million extension shortly before the start of training camp.