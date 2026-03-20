Saturday night, LeBron James is poised to set another record: Most regular-season games played

LeBron James is already seemingly everywhere atop the NBA record books: Most points (43,180), most seasons (23), most shots made (15,863) and most minutes played (60,604), just to name a few.

Saturday night in Orlando, LeBron is set to add to that. In that game, LeBron will break his tie with Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Robert Parish for most regular season games played in NBA history. That game is set to be LeBron’s 1,612th regular-season game (he is not listed on the injury report).

Parish is good with it.

"No player is better deserving to break that Iron Man record, that 1,611 games played record, than LeBron"



Robert Parish has a message for @KingJames as he gets set to pass his record for most regular season games played with @WorldWideWob 👏



Full show:https://t.co/SvrOaCZqlX pic.twitter.com/rwIqOYc4An — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 18, 2026

This is one of the records or milestones LeBron expected to get, as he said after Thursday’s game, via Dan Woike of The Athletic.

“Like, I (wanted) to be the best player in this league at some point. I wanted to be the greatest, one of the greatest, if not the greatest ever to play this game. I wanted to be an NBA champion. I wanted to possibly win Rookie of the Year, make All-Star appearances, win a gold medal, win some MVPs … those were some of my goals. But some of the stuff that has been happening over the course of the last few years has been super-duper cool.”

It’s not just that LeBron is still going at age 41 and in his 23rd season, it’s that he’s performing at a high level — against Miami Thursday, LeBron had a triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists), the 124th of his career. His play, along with 60 from Luka Doncic, lifted the Lakers to their eighth straight win.