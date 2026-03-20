Saturday night, LeBron James is poised to set another record: Most regular-season games played

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Joey Savatgy Colt Nichols crash.jpg
Joey Savatgy to skip Birmingham Supercross with a broken foot, will attempt Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Hawaii at Arkansas
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 High Point NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260320.jpg
Fernandes slots Man United ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260320.jpg
Hill’s OG gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260320.jpg
Christie snatches Cherries’ equalizer v. Man Utd

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Joey Savatgy Colt Nichols crash.jpg
Joey Savatgy to skip Birmingham Supercross with a broken foot, will attempt Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Hawaii at Arkansas
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 High Point NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260320.jpg
Fernandes slots Man United ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260320.jpg
Hill’s OG gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260320.jpg
Christie snatches Cherries’ equalizer v. Man Utd

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Saturday night, LeBron James is poised to set another record: Most regular-season games played

  
Published March 20, 2026 05:52 PM

LeBron James is already seemingly everywhere atop the NBA record books: Most points (43,180), most seasons (23), most shots made (15,863) and most minutes played (60,604), just to name a few.

Saturday night in Orlando, LeBron is set to add to that. In that game, LeBron will break his tie with Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Robert Parish for most regular season games played in NBA history. That game is set to be LeBron’s 1,612th regular-season game (he is not listed on the injury report).

Parish is good with it.

This is one of the records or milestones LeBron expected to get, as he said after Thursday’s game, via Dan Woike of The Athletic.

“Like, I (wanted) to be the best player in this league at some point. I wanted to be the greatest, one of the greatest, if not the greatest ever to play this game. I wanted to be an NBA champion. I wanted to possibly win Rookie of the Year, make All-Star appearances, win a gold medal, win some MVPs … those were some of my goals. But some of the stuff that has been happening over the course of the last few years has been super-duper cool.”

It’s not just that LeBron is still going at age 41 and in his 23rd season, it’s that he’s performing at a high level — against Miami Thursday, LeBron had a triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists), the 124th of his career. His play, along with 60 from Luka Doncic, lifted the Lakers to their eighth straight win.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James