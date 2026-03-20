Watch Luka Doncic drop 60 on Miami Heat as Lakers win eighth in a row

Thursday night, Bam Adebayo and the Heat got to feel what it’s like being on the other side against a red-hot player.

The Lakers’ Luka Doncic — already the league’s leading scorer — was getting M-V-P chants while on the road in Miami as he dropped 60 points on the Heat in one of the best outings of his career.

HLs: Luka Magic in South Beach with 60-point night Watch highlights of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic bring out the magic in South Beach, torching the Miami Heat for 60 points in a high-octane affair.

“I think every player wants to hear it,” Doncic said of the chants, via the Associated Press. “I got a lot of goosebumps, so it was pretty special.”

Maybe the wildest thing about this is he did it on the second night of a back-to-back after the Lakers won in Houston on Wednesday. Doncic was 9-of-17 from 3-point range, 15-of-19 from the free throw line for the night.

“I know what it’s like to be in that mode... as people can see it’s not easy to hit 80,” Adebayo said postgame.

The Lakers won 134-126, their eighth straight win, as they have jumped up to a solid third in the West.

This game was LeBron James’ 1,611th regular-season game in his career, tying Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Robert Parish’s all-time NBA record.