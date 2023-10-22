 Skip navigation
Frazar wins first Champions title; Stricker clinches Schwab Cup
Frazar wins first Champions title; Stricker clinches Schwab Cup
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak to 15 years at Skate America
Amber Glenn becomes sixth U.S. woman to land triple Axel
Amber Glenn becomes sixth U.S. woman to land triple Axel

Top Clips

Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win
Bagent: ‘Team rallied behind me’ in Week 7 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Spurs extend center Zach Collis for two years, $35 million

  
Published October 22, 2023 06:38 PM
SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 02: Zach Collins #23 of the San Antonio Spurs addresses the media during San Antonio Media Day at 21 Spurs Lane on October 2, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Is Zach Collins the long-term fit at the five next to Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio?

The Spurs are going to pay to find out, agreeing to extend Collins for two years beyond this one at $35 million, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Collins has one more season on his current deal ($7.7 million) then this new contract will kick in next season.

Collins started to bounce back last season from the three left ankle surgeries he had previously — one of which caused him to miss the entire 2020-21 season — and averaged 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. Collins, a career 34.2% from 3, played almost all of his minutes last season at center.

The Spurs also locked up Devin Vassell with an extension this offseason (four years, $135 million guaranteed) as they start to build out a team around Wembanyama. This will not be a rushed process but Collins, 25, will get the chance to show he should be with the Spurs long term.

