Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham suspended two games for DWI charge

Published August 2, 2023 04:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 26: Devonte’ Graham #4 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 26, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham will be suspended for the first two games of the regular season, a punishment handed down by the league office after Graham pled guilty to a DWI charge.

Graham will miss the first two games he is eligible to play (which would be the first two. games of the season, barring injury). This is the NBA’s standard punishment for a DWI conviction.

Graham grew up in Raleigh and previously played for the Charlotte Hornets to start the season. He was acquired by the Pelicans but saw his minutes slip behind C.J. McCollum and Jose Alvarado. Graham was traded to the Spurs last season as part of the Josh Richardson deal and ended up averaging 13 points a game for San Antonio over the final 20 games of the season.

Graham will split time at the point with Cameron Payne and Tre Jones for the Spurs this season, plus Graham can play some at the two (he spent 25% of his minutes with the Spurs last season at the two, but that percentage was higher with the Pelicans).