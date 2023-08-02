Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham suspended two games for DWI charge

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham will be suspended for the first two games of the regular season, a punishment handed down by the league office after Graham pled guilty to a DWI charge.

Graham will miss the first two games he is eligible to play (which would be the first two. games of the season, barring injury). This is the NBA’s standard punishment for a DWI conviction.

Graham grew up in Raleigh and previously played for the Charlotte Hornets to start the season. He was acquired by the Pelicans but saw his minutes slip behind C.J. McCollum and Jose Alvarado. Graham was traded to the Spurs last season as part of the Josh Richardson deal and ended up averaging 13 points a game for San Antonio over the final 20 games of the season.

Graham will split time at the point with Cameron Payne and Tre Jones for the Spurs this season, plus Graham can play some at the two (he spent 25% of his minutes with the Spurs last season at the two, but that percentage was higher with the Pelicans).