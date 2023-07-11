 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
160524 TDF
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama for rest of Summer League

  • Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 10, 2023 08:47 PM

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League is over.

In an expected move, the Spurs confirmed that the No. 1 pick is done after two Summer League games in Las Vegas.

“I got to talk with Pop, I’m going to listen to what he’s got to say,” Wembanyama said after his second Summer League game when asked if he would play any more in Vegas. However, after he played a full season in the French league, leading his team to the Finals — which ran deeper in the calendar than the NBA Finals — the Spurs have been conscious about getting him and his body some rest this summer.

Wembanyama looked like a guy playing with new teammates in his first game at Summer League , shooting 2-of-13 but more just looking passive on offense and trying to find his way. In spite of that he still showed off some passing skills and was impacting the defensive end where he had five blocks.

In his second game Sunday, after some practices with his teammates, Wembanyama looked more comfortable , was aggressive, and scored 27 with 12 rebounds. He was making highlight plays.

Wembanyama got a taste of NBA life — the good and the bad, on and off the court — and got a little run in the Spurs system. After a long season, that taste is all he needs. Get the kid some rest and make sure he is ready go go come training camp in September.

