Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama for rest of Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League is over.

In an expected move, the Spurs confirmed that the No. 1 pick is done after two Summer League games in Las Vegas.

Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs.



All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 10, 2023

“I got to talk with Pop, I’m going to listen to what he’s got to say,” Wembanyama said after his second Summer League game when asked if he would play any more in Vegas. However, after he played a full season in the French league, leading his team to the Finals — which ran deeper in the calendar than the NBA Finals — the Spurs have been conscious about getting him and his body some rest this summer.

Wembanyama looked like a guy playing with new teammates in his first game at Summer League , shooting 2-of-13 but more just looking passive on offense and trying to find his way. In spite of that he still showed off some passing skills and was impacting the defensive end where he had five blocks.

In his second game Sunday, after some practices with his teammates, Wembanyama looked more comfortable , was aggressive, and scored 27 with 12 rebounds. He was making highlight plays.

Get to ESPN2 to see Victor Wembanyama in action! pic.twitter.com/4NANLqCyMG — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

Wembanyama got a taste of NBA life — the good and the bad, on and off the court — and got a little run in the Spurs system. After a long season, that taste is all he needs. Get the kid some rest and make sure he is ready go go come training camp in September.