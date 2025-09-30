Stalemate over: Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors reportedly agree to two-year, $48.5 million contract extension

In the end, Jonathan Kuminga wasn’t going to leave about $15 million this season on the table, even if it meant giving the Warriors control over the second year of his contract (and with that, making him easier to trade).

After a summer-long stalemate, the Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract extension, with a team option on the second season, a deal first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

This was essentially one of the offers that had been on the table since the start of summer, although the Warriors’ first offer was about $8 million less in total, Charania notes. Kuminga’s leverage was to take the one-year, no-trade-clause qualifying offer of $8 million, but this year’s salary alone for Kuminga will be nearly three times the $7.6 million Kuminga made last season. That’s hard to walk away from. Kuminga had been pushing to make the second year a player option, but the Warriors never backed down.

Kuminga chose the two-year offer from the Warriors over a three-year, $75 million offer with a team option on the final year. This shorter deal potentially makes him a free agent sooner and increases the likelihood of his being traded.

With this extension, Kuminga can be traded on Jan. 15. That is the goal for both sides. A split has been brewing, and Golden State listened to offers this summer but was unimpressed by what Sacramento, Phoenix and others put on the table. A potential trade also means coach Steve Kerr — who has long kept Kuminga on a short leash — will have to showcase him more early this season. When he does get minutes, Kuminga has to shine.

Kuminga saw his role shrink last season after the addition of Butler, and while he averaged 15.3 points per game last season, he shot just 30.5% from 3-point range. Kuminga excels at getting downhill and driving the rim, but that’s not always the role Kerr has wanted him to play in the Warriors’ ball-movement offense.

