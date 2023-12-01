 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame's two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out 'speculation' in latest memo

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out ‘speculation’ in latest memo

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Stephen Curry almost hit the most amazing pre-game shot of his career. It’s still worth watching.

  
Published December 1, 2023 10:42 AM
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

There were a lot of stories to talk about: Golden State celebrating the Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green trio on 11-30-23 (their numbers). There was the Warriors getting a much-needed win against another team desperate for victories in the Clippers.

Yet all of that paled compared to the pregame shot Curry missed — but came so close to making.

I actually spent a minute checking to make sure that wasn’t fake video footage, because it seems that unreal. It’s not. Curry almost hit that shot.

After the win, the Warriors star trio did talk about their time together, a decade that includes four rings and a lot of dominance.

