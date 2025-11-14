Stephen Curry to end 12-year partnership with Under Armour, become sneaker free agent

After 12 years, Stephen Curry and Under Armour have mutually agreed to end their partnership, making Curry a shoe free agent after the end of this season.

Under Armour will release the Curry 13 in February 2026, then they will part ways. Curry has been with UA since 2013, when the company signed him away from Mike.

Curry will retain sole ownership of the Curry Brand (which had been a subdivision of the Under Armour brand) and will seek a new retail partner.

“Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I’ll always be grateful for that.” Curry said in a statement announcing the split. “Curry Brand was created to change the game for good and over the past five years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball. What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it’s only growing stronger. I’m excited for a future that’s focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation.”

“It’s been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as President of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador – he’s become a thoughtful and strategic business leader,” said Kevin Plank, Founder and CEO of Under Armour, in a statement. “Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare: a brand with credibility, community impact, and product that performs at the highest level. For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We’ll always be grateful for what he’s brought to the UA team.”

Curry’s signing with Under Armour was a massive win for the company. They released a series of shoes over the years, then in 2020 launched the Curry Brand (think of it like the Jordan Brand with Nike, a separate company under the umbrella of a larger one).

Now, that brand is going to be a free agent and it will be in demand.