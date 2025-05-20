Stephon Castle, Zaccharie Risacher headline NBA All-Rookie teams

As has been said even before last year’s NBA draft, this wasn’t the most impressive rookie class to come through the league. However, it does have some quality players who are going to help their teams going forward. Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is at the top of that list.

Those players were rewarded by being named to the NBA All-Rookie Teams, which were announced on Tuesday.

NBA All-Rookie Teams

First Team

Stephon Castle (Spurs)

Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies)

Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks)

Zach Edey (Grizzlies)

Alex Sarr (Wizards)

Second Team

Matas Buzelis (Bulls)

Yves Missi (Pelicans)

Donovan Clingan (Trail Blazers)

Kel’el Ware (Heat)

Bub Carrington (Wizards)

If you’re looking for a snub (which is a dubious argument with this class), look no further than Utah, where Isaiah Collier (who had a strong second half of the season) and Kyle Filipowski were both were left off the teams. Here is a look at the voting (done by a global panel of 100 media members).