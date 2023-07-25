 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tatum, Brunson, NBA world reacts to Bronny James news

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 25, 2023 03:05 PM
USC's James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
July 25, 2023 10:58 AM
USC basketball player Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at USC's basketball practice Monday. He is now in stable condition.

The good news is that Bronny James is out of the ICU and in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the court at the Galen Center and being rushed to the hospital.

The incident with Bronny — a top recruit and projected first-round pick next year, not to mention the son of LeBron James — drew an outpouring of prayers, concern and love from players and people around the NBA, as well as Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Here are a few highlights.

Mentions
2023 Nike Hoop Summit Bronny James LeBron-James.jpg LeBron James