Tatum, Brunson, NBA world reacts to Bronny James news
Published July 25, 2023 03:05 PM
USC's James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
USC basketball player Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at USC's basketball practice Monday. He is now in stable condition.
The good news is that Bronny James is out of the ICU and in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the court at the Galen Center and being rushed to the hospital.
The incident with Bronny — a top recruit and projected first-round pick next year, not to mention the son of LeBron James — drew an outpouring of prayers, concern and love from players and people around the NBA, as well as Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Here are a few highlights.
Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.— 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023
Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery 🙏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 25, 2023
