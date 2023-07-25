LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout, now in stable condition

Bronny James, the son of Lakers’ star LeBron James and about to be a freshman at USC, collapsed on the court Monday during a workout due to a cardiac arrest and was treated on site by medical staff and then rushed to a nearby hospital. He is out of the ICU and is in stable condition, according to a statement released by a spokesman for the family.

“Yesterday [Monday] while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James, a highly-rated two guard projected as a likely first-round pick next year if he chooses to be a one-and-done player, announced three months ago he would attend USC (along with Isaiah Collier, a projected top-three pick in the draft). Bronny has grown up in the spotlight of his father but has adapted to it and carved out his own identity as a player, one with a massive following of his own on social media.

Bronny was a star the past few seasons at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

