Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

nbc_dps_bronnyhospitalized_230725.jpg
USC’s James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout, now in stable condition

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 25, 2023 11:53 AM

Bronny James, the son of Lakers’ star LeBron James and about to be a freshman at USC, collapsed on the court Monday during a workout due to a cardiac arrest and was treated on site by medical staff and then rushed to a nearby hospital. He is out of the ICU and is in stable condition, according to a statement released by a spokesman for the family.

“Yesterday [Monday] while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James, a highly-rated two guard projected as a likely first-round pick next year if he chooses to be a one-and-done player, announced three months ago he would attend USC (along with Isaiah Collier, a projected top-three pick in the draft). Bronny has grown up in the spotlight of his father but has adapted to it and carved out his own identity as a player, one with a massive following of his own on social media.

Bronny was a star the past few seasons at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

