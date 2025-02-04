Thunder, Hornets swap future second-round picks in Monday night trade.

In the final days before the NBA trade deadline, there will be many smaller trades, little moves that bring a team below the tax line or move a deep bench player, but nothing most fans will notice.

This trade may be the smallest of them all.

Charlotte controlled Denver’s 2030 second-round pick and traded that to Oklahoma City for Phoenix’s 2029 second-round pick (which the Thunder controlled). To be clear: OKC now controls Denver’s 2030 second-round pick, and Charlotte now controls Phoenix’s 2029 second-round pick.

The Thunder has acquired a 2030 2nd round pick (Denver via Charlotte), per release: pic.twitter.com/R2PN1oEAAq — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) February 4, 2025

Oklahoma City still controls five 2029 second-round picks: their own, plus the ones belonging to Atlanta, Boston, Houston and Miami. If that is not enough, the Thunder now control four 2030 second-round picks: their own, plus the Nuggets, Rockets and Heat picks.

It’s unclear whether this trade was made to set up another trade.