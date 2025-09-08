 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles
Rockies at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for September 8
Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais.JPG
Defensive Lineman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Micah Drescher.jpg
Kicker Micah Drescher Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles
Rockies at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for September 8
Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais.JPG
Defensive Lineman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Micah Drescher.jpg
Kicker Micah Drescher Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Toraya Reid, sister of Timberwolves’ Naz Reid, was shot, killed Saturday in New Jersey

  
Published September 8, 2025 12:18 PM

Toraya Reid, the sister of Timberwolves’ sixth man Naz Reid, was shot and killed Saturday in New Jersey, a story first reported by Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic.

Responding to a 911 call of shots fired, police arrived at the apartment building in Jackson Township, NJ, at 11 a.m. and discovered Reid, 28, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shaquille Green, 29, was seen fleeing the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office, and was later arrested and has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in connection with Reid’s death. Green and Reid had a “dating relationship,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Toraya was the oldest of three, with Naz in the middle, and there is a younger sister, Jakahya.

Naz Reid is a fan favorite in Minnesota, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, who has been a versatile and critical part of the team’s back-to-back runs to the Western Conference Finals, but also has been very active in the community. This summer he signed a five-year, $125 million contract to stay with the franchise.

Mentions
Naz Reid.png Naz Reid