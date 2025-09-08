Toraya Reid, sister of Timberwolves’ Naz Reid, was shot, killed Saturday in New Jersey

Toraya Reid, the sister of Timberwolves’ sixth man Naz Reid, was shot and killed Saturday in New Jersey, a story first reported by Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic.

Responding to a 911 call of shots fired, police arrived at the apartment building in Jackson Township, NJ, at 11 a.m. and discovered Reid, 28, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shaquille Green, 29, was seen fleeing the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office, and was later arrested and has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in connection with Reid’s death. Green and Reid had a “dating relationship,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Toraya was the oldest of three, with Naz in the middle, and there is a younger sister, Jakahya.

Naz Reid is a fan favorite in Minnesota, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, who has been a versatile and critical part of the team’s back-to-back runs to the Western Conference Finals, but also has been very active in the community. This summer he signed a five-year, $125 million contract to stay with the franchise.

