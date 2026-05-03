Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7: Can Harden, Mitchell beat Barnes, Raptors at home?

We are here because of one of the wildest bounces you will ever see to decide a game.

RJ BARRETT HITS THE GO-AHEAD 3 IN OT TO WIN IT FOR THE RAPTORS AND FORCE GAME 7 🚨



WHAT A SHOT WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE 😲 pic.twitter.com/FI6yKSWCaq — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2026

Well, it’s a lot more than that shot. It’s Toronto’s pressure twice causing Cleveland to collapse in the clutch. In Game 4 in Toronto, the Cavaliers led by eight with less than five minutes remaining, with the most memorable moment being Donovan Mitchell not being able to get the ball past half court.

Game 6 was wilder. Toronto had been the better team all night and was up by 11 entering the fourth quarter, but Cleveland’s core five — Dean Wade, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen — sparked a comeback, forced overtime, then did not have the bounces go their way.

This has been an incredibly even series statistically, with both teams scoring exactly 669 points through six games, and, as a result, each has the same 113.2 offensive rating. On paper, it shouldn’t be this close, Cleveland should have won this series handily, especially against a shorthanded Toronto team without starters Brandon Ingram or Immanuel Quickley much of the series (Ingram is officially questionable for Game 7, Quickley is out).

Yet here we are in Game 7 and anything can happen. Including wild bounces off the rim. Here’s what you need to know about Game 7.

When is Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 7?

Game 7 between the Raptors and Cavaliers is at 7:30 on Sunday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The game will be broadcast on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

Player to watch: James Harden

James Harden could take over, dominate this game and win it for Cleveland.

Or, he could have another game like Game 4 — where he had more turnovers than field goals — and cost them the game.

Harden has a history of doing both in big moments at his previous stops, and this risk was part of what the Cavaliers traded for him at the deadline. For all he does well, his playoff foibles are a known quantity.

Harden’s overall numbers for the series are good: 21 points, 6.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds a game, shooting 39.5% from 3-point range. But he also is averaging 5.7 turnovers a game — and those are what fuel Toronto’s transition offense that it needs.

Which Harden to the Cavaliers get on Sunday? It could decide the game.

Keys to look for in Game 7

Do the Raptors turnover Harden, Mitchell?

Toronto has been successful in this series with a pressure defense that has frustrated Harden and Mitchell — combined, they are averaging 8.3 turnovers per game.

Toronto is the younger, more athletic team and wants to play fast — if the Cavaliers’ stars cough up the ball and the Raptors’ young legs get out in transition, this could be a long night for Cavs fans.

Can the Raptors buck history?

Cleveland knocked Toronto out of the playoffs for three straight years (2016-2018), and the Raptors are 0-10 against the Cavaliers in playoff games in Cleveland.

If that trend is going to change, look for big nights from one (or both) of Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, both of whom are averaging 24 points a game.

Toronto has played harder in this series than Cleveland — it has defended with more energy, dove after the loose balls, and just used hustle to make up for a talent gap. They just need to do that one more time.

And maybe get another lucky bounce.

