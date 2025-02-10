Trae Young to replace injured Giannis Antetokounmpo in All-Star Game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ptaw8qcfcregetgx054i
Must-get recruiting targets for each Big Ten program
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
GjdAhe7WAAAXuMb.jpeg
It’s time to reimagine the Genesis Collegiate Showcase

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexgenesis_250211.jpg
PGA Tour storylines ahead of Genesis Invitational
nbc_dls_kevindurant_250211.jpg
Durant denies report of toxic Suns locker room
DPSMahomesSB.jpg
Analyzing Mahomes’ mistakes in Super Bowl LIX loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ptaw8qcfcregetgx054i
Must-get recruiting targets for each Big Ten program
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
GjdAhe7WAAAXuMb.jpeg
It’s time to reimagine the Genesis Collegiate Showcase

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexgenesis_250211.jpg
PGA Tour storylines ahead of Genesis Invitational
nbc_dls_kevindurant_250211.jpg
Durant denies report of toxic Suns locker room
DPSMahomesSB.jpg
Analyzing Mahomes’ mistakes in Super Bowl LIX loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Trae Young to replace injured Giannis Antetokounmpo in All-Star Game

  
Published February 10, 2025 10:20 AM

Atlanta’s Trae Young is headed to his fourth All-Star Game.

Young will replace the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo on Team Chuck in this weekend’s All-Star Game, a selection made by Commissioner Adam Silver and announced Monday. Silver has one more replacement to pick, with Anthony Davis now out due to an adductor strain.

This means LaMelo Ball — who got more fan votes for East guard than any player — remains on the outside looking in for All-Star Weekend. Silver selected Young as a replacement by choosing the player with the next highest vote total among the coaches, who select the reserves, which is how Silver has traditionally chosen replacements.

Plus, who doesn’t want the guy who can do this in the All-Star Game?

Young is averaging a league-leading 11.4 assists per game, in addition to 23.5 points a night to lead the Hawks. He’s also been improved on the defensive end this season and is a deserving All-Star.

The NBA All-Star Game — a four-team, three-game mini-tournament this season — will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors. The game is at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT.

Mentions
ATL_Young_Trae.jpg Trae Young Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo