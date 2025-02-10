Trae Young to replace injured Giannis Antetokounmpo in All-Star Game

Atlanta’s Trae Young is headed to his fourth All-Star Game.

Young will replace the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo on Team Chuck in this weekend’s All-Star Game, a selection made by Commissioner Adam Silver and announced Monday. Silver has one more replacement to pick, with Anthony Davis now out due to an adductor strain.

This means LaMelo Ball — who got more fan votes for East guard than any player — remains on the outside looking in for All-Star Weekend. Silver selected Young as a replacement by choosing the player with the next highest vote total among the coaches, who select the reserves, which is how Silver has traditionally chosen replacements.

Plus, who doesn’t want the guy who can do this in the All-Star Game?

Young is averaging a league-leading 11.4 assists per game, in addition to 23.5 points a night to lead the Hawks. He’s also been improved on the defensive end this season and is a deserving All-Star.

The NBA All-Star Game — a four-team, three-game mini-tournament this season — will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors. The game is at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT.