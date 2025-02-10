New Maverick Anthony Davis will miss weeks with adductor strain, will miss All-Star Game

At the same time Anthony Davis was making headlines as the guy Dallas shockingly traded Luka Doncic for, he was out for five games with an abdominal strain. He pushed to come back for his Dallas debut on Saturday and impressed with 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists plus was dominant defensively... that was until he left the court with a non-contact injury.

Anthony Davis went to the locker room with a non-contact injury pic.twitter.com/uq4671SOJG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2025

That injury turns out to be an adductor strain that will sideline Davis for weeks and maybe up to a month, a story broken by Marc Stein and confirmed by multiple reports since. While others have reported a 2-4 week absence, Stein says the team will determine Monday if this injury can be treated without surgery.

Re: Anthony Davis: The adductor muscles are more commonly known as the groin. A multi-week absence suggests a more moderate strain. Worth noting AD has a history of low-grade left adductor strains dating back to his time in New Orleans. He has also been nursing an abdominal… — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) February 10, 2025

This means Davis will be out for the All-Star Game, where the coaches selected him as a Western Conference reserve (and he was drafted onto Team Shaq (with his former teammate LeBron). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver now has two All-Star slots to fill — one in the East, one in the West — with Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to a calf strain.

Dallas’ front office praised Davis after the trade, saying he is the kind of defender the team needs and the kind of guy who puts in the work (implying Doncic was not, an odd thing to say about the guy who led the team to the NBA Finals a season before). What they didn’t mention, but Lakers fans would have been happy to remind them, is that the 31-year-old Davis has a lengthy injury history. The Mavericks have learned about that firsthand now.