Utah Jazz hire Austin Ainge away from Celtics to be president of basketball operations

Austin Ainge is the Utah Jazz’s new president of basketball operations, the team announced Monday.

While he is the son of Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, team owner Ryan Smith wanted to make sure everyone understood that this was not some nepo baby hire. (Quote via Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune.)

“Austin will be running the program. He’s got final recommendation to myself on any decisions that need to be made. I think it’s the job of both Justin (Zanik, Jazz GM) and Danny and myself to kind of plug into him.”

Austin Ainge spent 17 years with the Celtics, working in various basketball-related positions, and has been the team’s assistant general manager for the past six years. He earned a ring with them in 2024.

Ainge takes over a very different franchise in a very different position in Utah. The Jazz are rebuilding, and while they have some interesting young talent — including Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, and Walker Kessler — they are a long way from being a playoff team. Utah had the worst record in the NBA last season, but fell to the No. 5 pick in the draft lottery. This roster also features some solid veterans who could draw trade interest this offseason, such as Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton. Ainge was diplomatic when asked how far the Jazz are from the playoffs.

“You know, it’ll just depend on how these guys develop and what other moves we make, right? It’s a hard thing to predict. I think it’s fair to say we got a lot of work to do.”

However, when asked about tanking he was more direct.

“You won’t see that this year... If you look at the playoffs and look at all the best players in the NBA, and how many of them went No. 1 — it’s better to have number one, but there’s a lot of other stars that came from all over the draft ... it’s not the only way to do it.”

Utah may not tank, but in a ridiculously deep West where very likely at least 13 teams will go in thinking playoffs-or-bust, it could be another rough year for Jazz fans, especially if they pivot more to youth. It’s a fan base accustomed to some level of success, dating back to the Jerry Sloan-coached Malone/Stockton teams, through the Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert era. It’s a fan base that wants to believe.

It just needs a reason to hold on to hope. The Jazz have a strong player development history and a well-respected coach in the recently extended Will Hardy, but they need that player to anchor their future around. It’s now up to the younger Ainge to find that guy.

