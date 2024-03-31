Utah’s Lauri Markkanen out with shoulder injury, likely done for season
Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, who has been in and out of the lineup in recent weeks, is about to be shut down after he re-aggravated an impingement to his right shoulder, the team announced.
Two weeks would take him right up to the end of the season. Considering the Jazz have lost 11-of-12 and are out of the playoffs — a swoon that ensured they will hold on to their top-10 protected draft pick this June — it’s hard to imagine they would bring him back.
Markkanen is the Jazz’s leading scorer this season, averaging 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. Those numbers are down slightly from last season when he was an All-Star and voted Most Improved Player, but injuries have slowed him through much of this year.
Markkanen has a partially guaranteed $18 million contract for next season. However, around the league, the expectation is the Jazz will work with him on a renegotiation and extension to keep him in Utah, where Danny Ainge sees him as part of the core to build around.