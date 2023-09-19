 Skip navigation
Victor Wembanyama: ‘I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.’

Published September 19, 2023 10:27 AM
2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait during the 2023 NBA rookie photo shoot at UNLV on July 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at the Paris Olympics.

The No. 1 pick of the San Antonio Spurs reaffirmed his commitment to play for France’s national squad at the Summer Games next year in his home country. He spoke in the wake of France’s poor showing at the World Cup last month, where he did not play.

“Performing well at the Olympics would be a great story,” Wembanyama told French media. “I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”

“The World Cup was very disappointing,” he was quoted as saying on Tuesday. “But I have no judgment to make as I wasn’t there.”

The No. 1 draft pick had decided not to play at the World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season.

France came to the World Cup as the reigning Olympic silver medalists but failed to qualify for the second round.