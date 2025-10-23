 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Madden Williams.jpg
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Alexander Brewer.jpg
Offensive Lineman Alexander Brewer Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Marcus Jennings 01.jpg
Linebacker Marcus Jennings Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_pormin_251022.jpg
Timberwolves grind out tough road win in Portland
nbc_nba_sacvsphx_251022.jpg
Booker shines as Suns edge Kings in 120-116 win
nbc_nba_sasvsdal_251022.jpg
Wemby’s 40 for Spurs spoils Flagg’s debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Victor Wembanyama looks dominant in opener with 40 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks

  
Published October 23, 2025 02:21 AM

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama takeover of the NBA.

San Antonio found itself on national television Wednesday night for the “welcome the next generation” opening game matchup — Cooper Flagg and the Mavs against Wembanyama and the Spurs. The No. 1 pick in last June’s draft, Flagg has a very respectable 10 points and 10 rebound NBA debut with some impressive moments.

That’s not what anyone is talking about out of this game. Wembanyama looked like a player ready to make the leap into another stratosphere with a 40-point, 15-rebound game that doesn’t begin to describe how he dominated it.

All that and Wembanyama only played 30 minutes on the night.

That was enough for the Spurs to cruise to a comfortable 125-92 win on the road. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle was the second-best player on the court in this game and added 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while last June’s No. 2 pick in the draft, Dylan Harper, came off the bench for the Spurs and scored 15 in an uneven game that showed a lot of promise. Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama