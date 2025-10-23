Victor Wembanyama looks dominant in opener with 40 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama takeover of the NBA.

San Antonio found itself on national television Wednesday night for the “welcome the next generation” opening game matchup — Cooper Flagg and the Mavs against Wembanyama and the Spurs. The No. 1 pick in last June’s draft, Flagg has a very respectable 10 points and 10 rebound NBA debut with some impressive moments.

That’s not what anyone is talking about out of this game. Wembanyama looked like a player ready to make the leap into another stratosphere with a 40-point, 15-rebound game that doesn’t begin to describe how he dominated it.

All that and Wembanyama only played 30 minutes on the night.

That was enough for the Spurs to cruise to a comfortable 125-92 win on the road. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle was the second-best player on the court in this game and added 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while last June’s No. 2 pick in the draft, Dylan Harper, came off the bench for the Spurs and scored 15 in an uneven game that showed a lot of promise. Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 22 points and 13 rebounds.