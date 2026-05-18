Victor Wembanyama, Spurs reportedly headed to Europe for two NBA games next season

Victor Wembanyama is fast becoming the biggest international star in the NBA — if he’s not already the biggest draw outside the USA, he’s close.

Which is why the NBA is sending the French star Wembanyama and the Spurs for two games in Europe, including one in Paris, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line.

The NBA schedule for next season will not come out until August, but it will include two international games in January for the Spurs, one in Paris and the other in Manchester, England (a city that is expected to be part of NBA Europe when it launches, planned for the fall of 2027). The Spurs will face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans (unless Zion gets traded this offseason).

The Spurs played two games in Paris in January of 2025, splitting the games against the Pacers.

Those will not be the only two international games next season; the NBA is expected to return to Mexico City for a game, as it traditionally does. In the preseason, the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets are scheduled to play in the NBA China Games 2026, scheduled for Oct. 9 and 1, at The Venetian Arena in Macao.