Waived by Wizards, Delon Wright reportedly to sign with Miami Heat

  
Published February 16, 2024 06:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 7: Delon Wright #55 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 7, 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat will sign veteran guard Delon Wright for the season to add a little backcourt depth for the remainder of the season as part of a playoff push. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

The contract will be a pro-rated veteran minimum deal.

Wright averaged 4.1 points a game and played a small role with the Wizards this season, shooting 38,1% from 3, More importantly for Miami a quality defender averaging 1.1 steals a game in limited minutes, and he is built for the Heat’s zone defense. He is strong at the point of attack as well.

Wright adds a little depth behind starters Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro, he joins Josh Richardson coming off the bench. This isn’t a move that moves the needle much for Miami, but it’s a solid pickup of someone who can give them a few minutes a night.

