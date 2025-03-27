Warriors’ Gary Payton II out indefinitely with torn ligament in left thumb

Gary Payton II has become a solid part of the Warriors’ rotation since Jimmy Butler arrived in the Bay Area. In his last 10 games, Payton has averaged 20.8 minutes a game off the bench, adding 11.1 points a game and shooting 50% on the 2.6 3-point attempts he takes a game, plus he is a quality perimeter defender Steve Kerr leans on in certain matchups.

Now the team will be without Payton indefinitely due to a torn ligament in his left thumb, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Payton had already been playing through an injury, wearing a mask since suffering a non-displaced nose fracture against the Hornets on March 3. The thumb injury is not something he can simply play through. Expect Steve Kerr and the Warriors to lean into Gui Santos and Pat Spencer for the team’s remaining 10 regular-season games, or at least until Payton can return.

This is a rough time for Golden State to lose a key rotation player as it needs wins. The Warriors and Clippers are currently tied for the No. 6 seed in the West and avoiding the play-in, with the Timberwolves half-a-game back of both (Minnesota is one game back in the loss column). Whichever teams finish 7-8 will face each other in the first round of the play-in, and the loser of that game will need to beat the winner of the 9-10 game to advance as the No. 8 seed and face Oklahoma City in the first round.

