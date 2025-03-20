 Skip navigation
Watch Cade Cunningham bank-in game-winner at buzzer, Pistons extended Heat losing streak to nine

  
Published March 20, 2025 12:34 AM
Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after making the game-winning basket to defeat the Miami Heat 116-113 at Kaseya Center on March 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bam Adebayo is one of the NBA’s best defenders and he was in Cade Cunningham’s face. “Any closer and I’d have fouled him,” Adebayo said postgame (via the Associated Press).

It didn’t matter. With the game on the line, Cade Cunningham continued the Piston’s magical season with a banked-in 3-pointer game-winner with 0.6 seconds left, giving Detroit the win and extending Miami’s losing streak to nine.

Did Cunningham call bank?

“I might have whispered it. I don’t think anybody heard that, though,” he said postgame.

Cunningham finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Pistons to a win that ties them with the Bucks for the No. 5 seed in the East, one game back of the Pacers at No. 4. Detroit, a team that had the worst record in the NBA two-seasons running and lost 28 straight games a season ago, could host a first-round playoff game.

With shots like this, Detroit is going to be a tough out in the playoffs, whoever it faces.

Mentions
MIA_Adebayo_Bam.jpg Bam Adebayo DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham