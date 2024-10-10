Watch Chris Paul throw lob to Victor Wembanyama

We’re going to see a lot of this.

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama made their preseason debut together and they didn’t disappoint. The highlights included a lob to Wembanyama that included an and-1. Moritz Wagner isn’t even sure what he was supposed to do.

CP3 UP TOP TO WEMBY 😱



San Antonio's new connection is getting warmed up in #NBAPreseason action!



CP3 is the greatest lob passer of a generation — maybe ever — and he doesn’t have to be pinpoint accurate with Wembanyama. Just get it in the vicinity and it’s a dunk.

That wasn’t Wembanyama’s best highlight of the night.

The Spurs aren’t going to win many games this season, but they will be fun to watch.