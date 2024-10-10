 Skip navigation
Watch Chris Paul throw lob to Victor Wembanyama

  
Published October 9, 2024 10:21 PM
Orlando Magic v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 9: Victor Wembanyama #1 and Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs high five during the game against the Orlando Magic during a NBA preseason game on October 9, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

We’re going to see a lot of this.

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama made their preseason debut together and they didn’t disappoint. The highlights included a lob to Wembanyama that included an and-1. Moritz Wagner isn’t even sure what he was supposed to do.

CP3 is the greatest lob passer of a generation — maybe ever — and he doesn’t have to be pinpoint accurate with Wembanyama. Just get it in the vicinity and it’s a dunk.

That wasn’t Wembanyama’s best highlight of the night.

The Spurs aren’t going to win many games this season, but they will be fun to watch.

