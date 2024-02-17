Watch Cowboys’ Micah Parsons put up 37 points, 16 boards to dominate All-Star Celebrity Game

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL blockers haven’t been able to stop Micah Parsons, so how does anyone slow him on a basketball court?

Parsons was dominant on the LED court of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, putting up 37 points with 16 rebounds in a game dominated by football players.

MICAH PARSONS WENT OFF en route to winning the #RufflesCelebGame MVP!



37 PTS

16 REB

4 STL



The superstar pass rusher is no stranger to stuffing the stat sheet. pic.twitter.com/K3940wLoaL — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

The second-leading scorer in the game was Houston Texans’ standout rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, with 31.

The NFL's Offensive Rookie of The Year can put up points on the 🏀 court, too!@CJ7STROUD dropped 31 PTS in the #RufflesCelebGame pic.twitter.com/j58gAH4oIl — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 17, 2024

While we’re talking NFL, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua added 16 points and four assists on the night.

Another standout was YouTuber Tristan Jass, who put up 27 and 10

By the way, if anyone cares, Team Shannon Sharpe beat Team Stephen A. Smith 100-91. Postgame, Smith stayed true to himself and said clearly the referees were Cowboys fans and that’s why his team lost.