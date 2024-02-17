 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR
Grant Holloway, Tia Jones run hurdles world records at USATF Indoor Champs
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Spieth DQ’d after signing incorrect scorecard at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sanchezintv_240216.jpg
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
nbc_nas_daytona250trucks_240216.jpg
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
nbc_chcy_minnvsndhilite_240216.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame trounces Minnesota 6-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR
Grant Holloway, Tia Jones run hurdles world records at USATF Indoor Champs
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Spieth DQ’d after signing incorrect scorecard at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sanchezintv_240216.jpg
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
nbc_nas_daytona250trucks_240216.jpg
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
nbc_chcy_minnvsndhilite_240216.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame trounces Minnesota 6-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Cowboys’ Micah Parsons put up 37 points, 16 boards to dominate All-Star Celebrity Game

  
Published February 16, 2024 11:13 PM
2024 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 16: Micah Parsons #11 of Team Shannon reacts during the game against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL blockers haven’t been able to stop Micah Parsons, so how does anyone slow him on a basketball court?

Parsons was dominant on the LED court of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, putting up 37 points with 16 rebounds in a game dominated by football players.

The second-leading scorer in the game was Houston Texans’ standout rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, with 31.

While we’re talking NFL, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua added 16 points and four assists on the night.

Another standout was YouTuber Tristan Jass, who put up 27 and 10

By the way, if anyone cares, Team Shannon Sharpe beat Team Stephen A. Smith 100-91. Postgame, Smith stayed true to himself and said clearly the referees were Cowboys fans and that’s why his team lost.

Mentions
Stroud_C.J.jpg C.J. Stroud Micah_Parsons_1107581_.jpg Micah Parsons Nauca_Puka.JPG Puka Nacua