Tennis: Australian Open
Djokovic reaches the Australian Open quarterfinals, matching Federer's Grand Slam record
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Ohio State at Rutgers
QB recruit Julian Sayin transferring from Alabama to Ohio State. Demond Williams Jr. to Washington
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames
Flames forward Dillon Dube goes on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

40-For-40: Inside the Broncos-Raiders rivalry
40-For-40: Inside the Broncos-Raiders rivalry
Mahomes credits Chiefs uniting for road win
Mahomes credits Chiefs uniting for road win
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch D’Angelo Russell’s bounce-pass alley-oop to LeBron James during Lakers win over Portland

  
Published January 22, 2024 02:24 AM
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a Lakers score during a 134-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on January 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Lakers brought some Showtime back for a night.

In a blowout win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers were having some fun, including a D’Angelo Russell bounce-pass alley-oop to LeBron James for a dunk.

Russell and LeBron scored the first 19 Lakers points of the fourth quarter when they pulled away. Russell had 34 points on the night and has played his best ball of the season since being re-inserted into the starting lineup five games ago: 27.2 points a game while shooting 54% from three, plus 6.4 assists a game. He was putting on a show against Portland, and Anthony Davis said postgame he is playing free now.

LeBron James finished with 28 points, Austin Reaves had 15 and Anthony Davis had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Lakers 134-110 win. Los Angeles is back up to .500 on the season.

