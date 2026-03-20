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Watch Dell Curry get his No. 30 retired by Hornets while sons Stephen, Seth look on

  
Published March 19, 2026 10:35 PM

Forever a Hornet.

Dell Curry is that, and Thursday night the Charlotte Hornets legend — on and off the court — watched his No. 30 be raised to the rafters of the Spectrum Center.

“I want to thank all of you fans,” Curry told the crowd to loud cheers. “You wrapped your arms around me when I was a 24-year-old kid. And you’ve supported me and my family ever since.”

Curry watched his jersey go to the rafters flanked by his sons, Stephen and Seth, both members of the Golden State Warriors.

“Last night at a quiet, intimate family dinner is when it really hit me,” Dell Curry said at a pregame ceremony, via the Associated Press. “I got a little emotional thinking about it.... This is a big deal. I understand how big of a deal this is.”

There were video tributes from some of his former Hornets teammates and others, including Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, Glen Rice, Kenny Gattison, and Rex Chapman.

“Dell Curry is synonymous with the Charlotte Hornets, he truly epitomizes what it means to have Hornets DNA,” Hornets owners and co-chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin said in a statement. “Dell’s impact extends far beyond basketball. His excellence on the court, his continued leadership, and his deep connection to this community make him a foundational figure in our franchise’s history.

“Retiring his jersey is a tribute to everything he has meant — and continues to mean — to this city, this team and to the Carolinas.”

The Hornets current players lived up to their part of the bargain on the night, beating the Orlando Magic 130-111 behind 27 points off the bench from Coby White and 25 from Brandon Miller.

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GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry CHA_Curry Seth.jpg Seth Curry