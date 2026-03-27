How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: TV, Live stream info for Sunday’s game

Sunday Night Basketball features two exciting games this week as the race for the playoffs intensifies. First, at 7:30 PM ET, it’s the New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, at 10:00 PM ET, the Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference thriller. Live coverage begins with Basketball Night in America at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

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NBA power rankings 2025-26: Thunder, Spurs, Pistons make up the top three Detroit moves up with wins despite Cade Cunningham remaining out. The Celtics and Lakers are fourth and fifth.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview:

The Warriors remain in the Play-In Tournament picture, but a series of injuries has put their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

The team is already without Jimmy Butler, who suffered a torn ACL on January 19. Stephen Curry has been out since January 30 with right knee pain and inflammation, and most recently, Moses Moody suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee on Monday night and is out for the remainder of the season.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are in the playoff picture and in the mix for a top-four seed in the Western Conference. Denver has been a top-4 seed in six of the last seven seasons and has the most home playoff wins in the NBA since 2018-19.

Jokic leads the NBA in both rebounds and assists, and he is the only player in the league averaging a triple-double.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder:

When: Sunday, March 29

Sunday, March 29 Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

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