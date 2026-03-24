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Warriors Moses Moody diagnosed with torn patellar tendon in left knee, out for season

  
Published March 24, 2026 07:21 PM

Everyone knew it was bad from the moment it happened. An MRI confirmed it.

The Warriors’ Moses Moody has suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and is out for the season, the team announced Tuesday.

The patellar tendon attaches the kneecap to the shinbone and is crucial in helping straighten out a leg. This tear is more common among football players (especially linemen), but it has also happened in the NBA to Jeremy Lin, Victor Oladipo, and Dante Exum, among others. Full recovery can take anywhere from nine months to a year, meaning Moody will miss at least some of next season.

The injury occurred in overtime, when Moody stole the ball from Dallas’ rookie Cooper Flagg near midcourt and was going in for the exclamation point dunk when his knee gave way.

This is the second knee injury to a Warriors rotation player that will bleed into next season. Jimmy Butler’s torn ACL will force him to miss a portion of next season.

Moody had a solid season for the Warriors, averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range. This was Moody’s first game back after missing 10 games with a sprained wrist.

Moody is in the first year of a three-year, $37.5 million contract signed this past summer. He will make $12.5 million next season and $13.4 million in the 2027-28 season.

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