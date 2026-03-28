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Warriors say Stephen Curry now officially day-to-day in rehab, will be re-evaluated next week

  
Published March 27, 2026 08:31 PM

With his “runner’s knee” and the strained adductor he suffered during rehab, Stephen Curry has missed the Warriors’ last 23 games. Without him, they have gone 8-15 and slid to 10th in the West, where they would have to win two games just to make the playoffs.

The good news is that Curry is now officially listed as day-to-day by Golden State, and the next step is live 5-on-5 scrimmages, the team announced. The team also gave updates on Al Horford and Seth Curry, and NBC Sports’ Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson laid it out this way:

The Warriors are the 10 seed, two games back of the No. 8 seed Clippers with nine games left to play. It’s not impossible that the Golden State can move up in the standings, but the odds are getting longer and longer by the day.

What matters is getting Curry back on the court and feeling like himself for the postseason. Curry continues to be the engine of the Warriors’ offense, and when he was healthy this season he looked elite, averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. With Jimmy Butler (ACL) and Moses Moody (knee) out for the remainder of the season, the Warriors need Curry’s shot creation and gravity to stand a chance in the play-in, let alone the playoffs.

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CHA_Curry Seth.jpg Seth Curry GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry BOS_Horford_Al copy.jpg Al Horford