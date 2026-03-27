How to watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: TV, Live stream info for Sunday’s game

Sunday Night Basketball features double the NBA action this week as the race for the playoffs heats up. First, at 7:30 PM ET, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks head to Paycom Center to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, at 10:00 PM ET, the Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference thriller. Live coverage begins with Basketball Night in America at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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NBA power rankings 2025-26: Thunder, Spurs, Pistons make up the top three Detroit moves up with wins despite Cade Cunningham remaining out. The Celtics and Lakers are fourth and fifth.

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview:

Sunday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Thunder defeated the Knicks 103-100 on March 4 and have won their last five straight games against the Knicks.

The Knicks are looking to make their fourth straight playoff appearance, which would be the franchise’s longest streak since making a run of 14 straight from 1988-2001.

After falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals — New York’s first Conference Finals appearance in 25 years — the expectation is clear: reach the NBA Finals.

“We want to get to the Finals. And we should win the Finals. This is sports, and anything can happen. But getting to the Finals, we absolutely got to do,” said Knicks owner James Dolan in January.

The Thunder have already clinched a playoff spot and look to claim the No. 1 seed in the West for the third straight season. Oklahoma City could become the first team to repeat as NBA champion since the Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2017 & 2018.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder:

When: Sunday, March 29

Sunday, March 29 Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets - 10:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

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