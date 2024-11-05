Watch Ja Morant’s spinning 360 layups — yes, plural — Monday night

It’s just good to have Ja Morant back healthy and playing again.

Because nobody in the league is the highlight factory this man is — check out his spinning 360 lay-up in the lane tonight against Brooklyn.

IT'S AN AIR SHOW



STARRING FLIGHT 12 FROM MEMPHIS 🛩️ pic.twitter.com/sqJzNLriBc — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2024

Is one not enough for you? Okay, here’s another Morant spinning layup in the second half, complete with switching hands in the air.

360 FAKE DUNK & HAND SWITCH.



THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT.



JA MORANT IS PURE THEATER. https://t.co/o156iosFGk pic.twitter.com/77cMPM7NEp — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2024

Morant is doing his part for Memphis, averaging 20 points and 9.8 assists a game coming into Monday night, as the Grizzlies try to keep their heads above water early despite being hit hard by injuries (Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, and Luke Kennard are rotation players out Monday night).