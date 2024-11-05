 Skip navigation
Watch Ja Morant’s spinning 360 layups — yes, plural — Monday night

  
Published November 4, 2024 09:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center on November 04, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s just good to have Ja Morant back healthy and playing again.

Because nobody in the league is the highlight factory this man is — check out his spinning 360 lay-up in the lane tonight against Brooklyn.

Is one not enough for you? Okay, here’s another Morant spinning layup in the second half, complete with switching hands in the air.

Morant is doing his part for Memphis, averaging 20 points and 9.8 assists a game coming into Monday night, as the Grizzlies try to keep their heads above water early despite being hit hard by injuries (Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, and Luke Kennard are rotation players out Monday night).

Mentions
MEM_Morant_Ja.jpg Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies