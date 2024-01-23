Watch Kevin Durant drain double-clutch game-winner, give Suns win over Bulls

Kevin Durant is as clutch as they come.

The Phoenix Suns have a few guys capable of knocking down a game-winning shot, but Monday night they got the ball in the hands of the guy with the hot hand. Durant, who already had 41 in the game, capped off a 23-point Phoenix comeback with this shot.

Look at the mid-air adjustment on this KD game winner 🤯 https://t.co/T2OHmUEp2S pic.twitter.com/FoJrpW4A3z — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

Game.

Give Jusuf Nurkic some love here too, that was a perfect pass to set Durant up where he wanted.

Durant started the night cold, going 4-of-16 and missing his first six 3-pointers, but he hit 8-of-16 after that, got to the line and changed the game. Bradley Beal scored 18 and Devin Booker had 16 for the Suns, but this was KD’s night.

This was a quality comeback win on the second night of a back-to-back for Phoenix.

The Bulls hurt themselves in this one, building a big lead with good ball movement then getting away from that, with a lot more dribbling and isolations. It opened the door for Phoenix. Coby White was hot and led the Bulls with 26 points, while DeMar DeRozan had 21 and Nikola Vucevic added 19 points with 17 rebounds.

