Watch Kevin Durant drop 42, Suns hand Cavaliers fourth straight loss

  
Published March 22, 2025 01:55 AM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 21: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at PHX Arena on March 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

At age 36, Kevin Durant is a bucket.

Even with Evan Mobley — the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year — as the primary defender, Durant dropped 42 on the Cavaliers giving the Suns a critical win and the Cavaliers their fourth straight loss.

Phoenix has won three in a row and, more importantly, is tied with Dallas for the final play-in spot in the West (the No. 10 seed). The Suns are defending better and finding their game with the playoffs a month away.

Durant poked holes in Evan Mobley’s case for Defensive Player of the Year: In the 4:42, Mobley was KD’s primary defender. He scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including a couple of 3-pointers, and the Mavericks as a team scored 23 points in those minutes. DeAndre Hunter also got time on Durant, but that went worse, with Durant shooting 6-of-10 in those nearly four minutes.

Cleveland has lost four in a row and looked out of sync as they swing through a West Coast road trip, nobody more than Donovan Mitchell, who started the game 0-of-7 and finished the night 2-of-18 from the floor. All of this is a troubling sign for a Cavaliers team that has serious playoff aspirations. It’s possible teams are starting to figure out the Cavaliers, that said the losing streak likely ends on Sunday when Cleveland faces Utah.

