Watch LeBron James turn back the clock with monster dunk

  
Published February 20, 2025 02:31 AM
Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a slam dunk against Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It looks like the time off around the All-Star break was good for LeBron James — check out this monster dunk from Wednesday night against Charlotte. The best part might be Bronny’s reaction on the bench.

Note to Josh Green: Doubling Luka Doncic off LeBron one pass away is a poor decision.

LeBron’s dunk was about the only highlight for the Lakers, who lost at home, 100-97, to a tanking Charlotte Hornets team. The Lakers led by 13 in the third quarter, but the Hornets responded with a 23-1 run — and during that run, Los Angeles’ Austin Reaves got ejected. Los Angeles’ small-ball lineups did them in, as did a defense that could not get timely stops. In the final minutes, it was a Miles Bridges 3-pointer (he finished with 29 points) and a driving LaMelo Ball layup (he had 27 points and six assists) that was the difference.

