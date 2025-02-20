Watch LeBron James turn back the clock with monster dunk

It looks like the time off around the All-Star break was good for LeBron James — check out this monster dunk from Wednesday night against Charlotte. The best part might be Bronny’s reaction on the bench.

LEBRON WITH A HEAD OF STEAM IS STILL UNSTOPPABLE 😤😤 https://t.co/Od9YcvfoWp pic.twitter.com/zPDDrf34Up — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2025

Note to Josh Green: Doubling Luka Doncic off LeBron one pass away is a poor decision.

LeBron’s dunk was about the only highlight for the Lakers, who lost at home, 100-97, to a tanking Charlotte Hornets team. The Lakers led by 13 in the third quarter, but the Hornets responded with a 23-1 run — and during that run, Los Angeles’ Austin Reaves got ejected. Los Angeles’ small-ball lineups did them in, as did a defense that could not get timely stops. In the final minutes, it was a Miles Bridges 3-pointer (he finished with 29 points) and a driving LaMelo Ball layup (he had 27 points and six assists) that was the difference.