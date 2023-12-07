 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Luka Doncic put up 29-point triple-double — in the first half.

  
Published December 6, 2023 10:18 PM
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 6 : Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the game against the Utah Jazz on December 6, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The three days off the Mavericks (and 21 other teams) had due to the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals was just what Luka Doncic needed.

Doncic came out and put up a 29-point, 10 rebound, 10-assist triple-double — in the first half.

Doncic is the first player ever to have a 25+ triple-double in the first half.

The Mavericks added this is Doncic’s 60th triple-double of his career, moving him past Larry Bird for ninth all-time in triple-doubles.

Doncic went on to make it a 40-point triple-double after three quarters, and with the Mavericks up 35 after three quarters (as of this writing), it’s likely Doncic is done for the night. He’s earned a quarter off.

