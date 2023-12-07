Watch Luka Doncic put up 29-point triple-double — in the first half.

The three days off the Mavericks (and 21 other teams) had due to the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals was just what Luka Doncic needed.

Doncic came out and put up a 29-point, 10 rebound, 10-assist triple-double — in the first half.

FIRST HALF TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🤯



Luka tallied a TRIPLE-DOUBLE of 29 PTS, 10 REB, and 10 AST in the 1H 😤



Doncic is the first player ever to have a 25+ triple-double in the first half.

The Mavericks added this is Doncic’s 60th triple-double of his career, moving him past Larry Bird for ninth all-time in triple-doubles.

Doncic went on to make it a 40-point triple-double after three quarters, and with the Mavericks up 35 after three quarters (as of this writing), it’s likely Doncic is done for the night. He’s earned a quarter off.