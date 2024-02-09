 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
nbc_dps_manningoharaintv_240209.jpg
Manning, O’Hara break down QB-center relationship
oly_astm_worlds_usaolyqual_240209.jpg
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
nbc_dps_manningoharaintv_240209.jpg
Manning, O’Hara break down QB-center relationship
oly_astm_worlds_usaolyqual_240209.jpg
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Luka Doncic with no-look assist of the season

  
Published February 9, 2024 11:06 AM
Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks aon against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 08, 2024 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Luka Doncic did what NBA stars do — put on a show in Madison Square Garden.

Doncic carved up the defense of the shorthanded Knicks Thursday night, scoring 39 with 11 assists in Dallas’ win, but one pass might be the assists of the season.

Doncic is an offense unto himself. He can shoot the three, drive the land, back guys down, and run the break, and he’s one of the better tough shot-makers in the league. There’s no easy answer to slowing him down, and a Knicks team without OG Anunoby for a few weeks had no answers. Behind his play Dallas was in control of this game though most of the second half, and while the Knicks did briefly make it a single-digit game in the fourth quarter, it was never in doubt, with the Mavericks winning 122-108.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks