Watch Luka Doncic with no-look assist of the season

Luka Doncic did what NBA stars do — put on a show in Madison Square Garden.

Doncic carved up the defense of the shorthanded Knicks Thursday night, scoring 39 with 11 assists in Dallas’ win, but one pass might be the assists of the season.

Absolute DIME from 7️⃣7️⃣ 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3yDZJubHuj — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 9, 2024

Doncic is an offense unto himself. He can shoot the three, drive the land, back guys down, and run the break, and he’s one of the better tough shot-makers in the league. There’s no easy answer to slowing him down, and a Knicks team without OG Anunoby for a few weeks had no answers. Behind his play Dallas was in control of this game though most of the second half, and while the Knicks did briefly make it a single-digit game in the fourth quarter, it was never in doubt, with the Mavericks winning 122-108.