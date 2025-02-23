 Skip navigation
Watch Luka Doncic’s best game as a Laker, drops 32 on Nuggets in Lakers win

  
Published February 23, 2025 11:59 AM
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 22, 2025 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

That was the Luka Doncic Lakers fans have been waiting to see.

Looking like his vintage self for the first time since straining his calf on Christmas Day, Doncic scored 16 points in the first quarter and went on to have 32 with 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Lakers looked impressive beating the Nuggets in Denver, 123-100.

After the game there was nothing but praise for Doncic, including from LeBron James (quotes via Jovan Buha of The Athletic).

“He was super dialed in,” LeBron James said. “He was very locked in on what he wanted to do out here on the floor tonight. Once he started hitting those stepback threes and got to yelling and barking, either at the fans or at us or himself… He was just dialed in on what he wanted to do and how he wanted to execute his game plan individually.”

LeBron also explained why his chemistry with Doncic is coming along so fast.

The other bright spot for Lakers fans was how good the team defense looked against Nikola Jokic and a team that has given them trouble in the past. The Lakers worked hard to limit Jokic’s touches — he took just seven shots, but did get to the free throw line 10 times — and swarm him when he got the ball, and the aggressive Lakers defense forced 22 Nuggets turnovers. Outside of Aaron Gordon and his 24 points, no other Nugget stepped up with a big night to make Los Angeles pay.

